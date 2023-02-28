Punjab Uni clinches Ist national girls inter university judo championship

Punjab University Lahore clinched first national girls inter university judo championship 2023 here at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam sports complex on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab University Lahore clinched first national girls inter university judo championship 2023 here at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam sports complex on Tuesday.

According to university spokesman, the second and third positions were also bagged by two other universities of Lahore.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri distributed trophies, medals, and cash prizes among the winners.

The championship was organized by Sindh Agriculture University and supported by Higher education Commission(HEC).

After a tough competition, Punjab University Lahore secured three each gold medals and silver medals and two bronze medals and got the first position while Lahore Garrison University stood in second with four gold and two silver medals, and Lahore College for Women University secured third position with one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.