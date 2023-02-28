UrduPoint.com

Punjab Uni Clinches Ist National Girls Inter University Judo Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 28, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Punjab Uni clinches Ist national girls inter university judo championship

Punjab University Lahore clinched first national girls inter university judo championship 2023 here at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam sports complex on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab University Lahore clinched first national girls inter university judo championship 2023 here at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam sports complex on Tuesday.

According to university spokesman, the second and third positions were also bagged by two other universities of Lahore.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri distributed trophies, medals, and cash prizes among the winners.

The championship was organized by Sindh Agriculture University and supported by Higher education Commission(HEC).

After a tough competition, Punjab University Lahore secured three each gold medals and silver medals and two bronze medals and got the first position while Lahore Garrison University stood in second with four gold and two silver medals, and Lahore College for Women University secured third position with one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Sports Punjab Agriculture Tando Jam HEC Gold Silver Bronze LCWU

Recent Stories

SC to announce verdict tomorrow on suo motu for el ..

SC to announce verdict tomorrow on suo motu for elections in Punjab, KPK

17 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on combating trafficking in perso ..

Int'l conference on combating trafficking in persons concluded

7 minutes ago
 'Khuli Kutchery' held to address public complaints ..

'Khuli Kutchery' held to address public complaints

7 minutes ago
 Russian Ministry Mulls Introducing 90-Day Period o ..

Russian Ministry Mulls Introducing 90-Day Period of Stay for Foreigners Over Cal ..

7 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to co-accused in case ag ..

Court grants interim bail to co-accused in case against ex-CM's secretary

7 minutes ago
 Militant group take away cash from Toll plaza

Militant group take away cash from Toll plaza

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.