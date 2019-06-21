Punjab University Academic Staff Association to organise family sports festival on Sunday

The Punjab University's Academic Staff Association (ASA) will organize family sports and food festival on Sunday at 5:30pm at the PU Club

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab University's Academic Staff Association (ASA) will organize family sports and food festival on Sunday at 5:30pm at the PU Club.

During the festival, contests of cricket, badminton, basketball, table tennis, etc, will be held.

Meanwhile, kids' activities including race, jumping, football match and trampoline will be held.

A number of activities including mehndi and face painting also have been planned for females. The match between Pakistan and South Africa will also be shown live on big screen.