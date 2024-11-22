Open Menu

Punjab University Clinches 1st Position In Inter University Badminton Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 22, 2024 | 11:07 PM

University of the Punjab clinched 1st Position in the 47th All Pakistan Inter-University Badminton Championship by winning its final match held at Rawalpindi Women University

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) University of the Punjab clinched 1st Position in the 47th All Pakistan Inter-University Badminton Championship by winning its final match held at Rawalpindi Women University.

The championship was organized in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Youth Program and the Higher education Commission as a part of the University Sports Olympiad, in which teams from 46 universities from across the country showcased their skills in singles and doubles categories.

According to the details the second position was won by Lahore University of Management Sciences whereas the Abdul Wali Khan University got 3rd position on the victory stand. The winners were awarded with medals, trophies, and cash prizes.

The Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women University, Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, on the occasion highly appreciated the initiative of the PM’s Youth Program and the HEC, and extended all possible cooperation in organizing more sporting events in future.

She said that such events not only improve the physical and mental health of students but also play an important role in promoting their leadership skills and teamwork.

Chief guest, Khawaja Junaid, Focal Person Prime Minister Youth Programme, distributed prizes among the young athletes and encouraged them to continue improving their skills.

Director General Sports Higher Education Commission, Javed Memon, and Registrar Rawalpindi Women University, Huma Fawad, were also present on the occasion. Huma Fawad termed the hosting of this magnificent event by Rawalpindi Women University as another great achievement of the institution and appreciated the hard work done by university's sports department.

