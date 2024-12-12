Punjab University Sports Gala 2024
Muhammad Rameez Published December 12, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali will inaugurate two-day sports gala 2024
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali will inaugurate two-day sports gala 2024, being organised by Academic Staff Association (ASA) on Friday (today) at 2:30pm at Sports Gymnasium, New Campus.
