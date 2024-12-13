Punjab University Sports Gala Kicks Off
Muhammad Rameez Published December 13, 2024 | 08:04 PM
Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali inaugurated a two-day sports gala organized by university's Academic Staff Association (ASA) here on Friday.
In this regard, an inaugural ceremony was held at PU Gymnasium, in which Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood, President ASA Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, Secretary Dr Muhammad islam and other ASA office-bearers, Syndicate members Dr Muhammad Nasir, Dr Zeeshan Mutahir, Dr Ashi Zeeshan, Dr Aamir Masood, university teachers and their families were present.
In two-day sports gala various competitions of cricket, badminton, tug-of-war, chess and races will be held among participants.
Free stalls of food and drinks also have been set up for families in the gala. On the first day, the team of PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali won the tug-of-war competition.
In his address, VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that co-curricular activities are essential for a healthy educational environment. He added that the Academic Staff Association should organize such activities throughout the year.
Dr Amjad Magsi said that along with measures for the welfare of the teachers, recreational opportunities are also being provided to them. Dr Muhammad Islam said that sports teach a person to win and lose.
The sports gala will continue today i.e. Saturday.
