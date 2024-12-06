Open Menu

Punjab University Students Set New Records In National Athletics Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 06, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship

Punjab University students have set new records by winning gold, silver and bronze medals in the 52nd National Athletics Championship held in Multan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Punjab University students have set new records by winning gold, silver and bronze medals in the 52nd National Athletics Championship held in Multan.

Punjab University students from various departments participated in 52nd national athletics championships at Multan and clinched gold, silver and bronze medals in various competitions.

A student from Punjab University College of Pharmacy Sammiullah secured 2 bronze medals as well as made new HEC records in 800m with the timing of 1:53.

10 while the 2nd record in 1500m with the timing of 3:55.5. PU’s Hailey College of Commerce Malaika Shehzadi secured 2 Gold medals in 400m race and 4x400m relay race. She also obtained 1 silver in 4x100m relay, 1 bronze in 4x400m mixed relay race. PU Institute of Social & Cultural studies Nida Karim secured 1 gold medal in 4x400m relay race.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali congratulated the Director sports Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra and students.

