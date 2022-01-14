UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Wins Netball Championship Held At IUB

Muhammad Rameez Published January 14, 2022 | 04:43 PM

Punjab University Lahore won the two-day All Pakistan Inter-varsity Netball Championship held here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)

Punjab University Lahore won the first position in the event while Superior University remained second and the University of Central Punjab got the third position in the event.

Four matches were played on the final day of All Pakistan Championship organized by the Higher education Commission in which Punjab University Lahore, Superior University, and the University of Central Punjab emerged victoriously.

Dean Faculty of Law and Chairman Sports Committee the IUB Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winning teams.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gilani said that IUB Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob is very active in the promotion of sports activities in the university. He said that we want playgrounds to be inhabited so that our young generation stay healthy and energetic.

