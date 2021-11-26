Punjab University won Pakistan Inter University Archery Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab University clinched the trophy after recording 1396 points, Lahore Garrison University and University of Lahore secured second and third position respectively in the All Pakistan Inter-University Archery Championship played under the aegis of the Directorate of Sports Agriculture University Peshawar at its campus here.

Secretary Higher education Daud Khan was the chief guest on this occasion.

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Idrees, VC Agriculture University Peshawar Prof. Dr. distributed prizes among the winners along with VC University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Idrees, VC Agriculture University Peshawar Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht, Director Sports Agri University Bilal Khan Marwat and other important personalities were present.

Punjab University came first with 1396 points, Lahore Garrison University came second with 1021 points and University of Lahore came third with 907 points. After securing top position in the first and second round of 72 arrows each, four teams, Punjab University, Lahore University which the winning team was decided on sudden-death.

In the individual competitions, Shahid Imran of Punjab University came first with 486 points, Shahid Ali, second with 467 points, Hamza of University of Lahore came third with 466 points, Muhammad Dawood of University of Management and Science Technology Lahore came fourth with 459 points and Muhammad Asad of University of Karachi came fifth with 434 points. Teams from 13 universities from all over the country participated in the Championship including University of Central Punjab, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, IBA Karachi, University of Management and Technology Lahore, University of Karachi, University of Sargodha, University of the Punjab Lahore, Lahore Grayson University, Superior University of Lahore, University of Agriculture Peshawar, University of Lahore and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.

It is very gratifying that the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has also provided opportunities to hold various university events in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which were held in a very cordial manner. He said that countries like the USA, England and Spain are in number one positions in archery in the world but Pakistan recently surprised the sports world by qualifying for the World Open Archery Championship after excelling in Asian Championship held in Bangladesh.

There is no shortage of talented students if they are given opportunities to play at school, college and university levels. It will help to bring this talent to the mainstream of talent, Daud Khan said. The reason is that various sports facilities have been set up at school, college and university levels.

He said that development of Pakistan is possible only when our students take full part in healthy activities so that their mental and physical development is further enhanced. At the end the chief guest Secretary Higher Education, KP Daud Khan gave away trophies, certificates and cash prizes to the position holders players.