Punjab varsity girls shine as inter-university badminton championship concludes

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Three-day inter-university badminton championship concluded here on Thursday at Women University Multan (WUM) where Punjab university girls emerged victorious and lifted the championship trophy.

President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Mian Rashid Iqbal, ex-MCCI president Mian Fazal Mukhtar, secretary Muhammad Shafiq, WU director sports Prof. Dr.

Maimoona Khan, deputy director Sonia Nasir, assistant director Zill-e-Shams, registrar Qamar Rubab, Adeela Saeed and others were present to witness the final round matches.

Punjab university lifted the trophy, Abdul Wali Khan university Mardan was declared the runner-up while the university of management technology secured third position. Islamia University Bahawalpur stood forth.

MCCI president distributed prizes among the winners and hailed the WU officials for arranging sports competitions for university girls.