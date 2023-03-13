Punjab, Wapda, Army, HEC move in baseball semis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab, Wapda, Pakistan Army and Higher education Commission have moved in the semifinals of the National Women's Baseball Championship being organized by the Pakistan Baseball Federation at the Pakistan sports Complex.

Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to qualify for the semifinals. In the semifinals, Punjab would face Wapda while Pakistan Army will be up against Higher Education Commission on Tuesday. These teams have qualified for the semifinals on league basis.

In the two matches played on Monday, Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a score of 17-9. For Punjab, Samia, Muniba scored three, Nadia, Alishba, Khush Bakht and Muzama scored two, while Amina, Namra and Tayyaba scored one each.

Tehbih, Shawal and Faryal scored two, while Parha Ali, Nafisa and Iman scored one each for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Sindh by a score of 9-2 in the other match of the Baseball Championship. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aisia scored two points while Shawal, Faryal, Prakha, Nafisa, Sudra, Rahmeen and Tehbih scored one each. Kawat and Tulsi scored one each for Sindh.

Pakistan Baseball Federation (PBBF) President Syed Fakhr Ali Shah and Pakistan Ten Pin Bowling Federation President Ijaz ur Rahman were also present on the occasion.