MANSEHRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) ::Punjab clinched the trophy of the Inter-Provincial Women Tchoukball Championship after defeating strong Azad Jammu and Kashmir team in the final played at Mansehra Sports Complex's Indoor Hall on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the thrilling final played between Punjab and the strong AJK team. The final produced great thrill for the jam-packed indoor hall with spectators and game lovers.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir team was leading the final at the first-half with a margin of 8-15 but later on Punjab girls settled down and started making many combine moves as a result Punjab succeeded in winning the final at 39-33.

The players of Azad Jammu and Kashmir tried their hardest to stage a comeback into the final but Punjab got the lead after leveling the tally 15-15 and then raced up to 39-33. The teams were also leveled at 30-30 and 33-33 each in the second half but later on Punjab took the lead and marched into victory.

A good combined side of Balochistan after defeating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-A team by 22-17, took the third position, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got fourth position, Islamabad took fifth position, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa B got sixth position and Gilgit-Baltistan remained at 7th position.

Punjab team played six matches and remained unbeaten by defeating AJK, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-A, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and KP-B team, AJK played six matches and won five matches, Balochistan played six matches and won four matches, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa played six matches and won three matches, Islamabad won two matches and six matches played while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa played six matches and one only one matches.

Punjab claimed the winner trophy, AJK got runners-up, Balochistan took third trophy. KP-A got fourth position, followed by Islamabad, KP-B and Gilgit-Baltistan. KP Tchoukball Association and DiSO Mansehra Ahmad Zaman jointly organized the Championship at Thakra Stadium in Mansehra District.

DC Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Khan distributed prizes among the winners. President PCbF Emmanuel Asad, Faisal Asad, Additional Secretary Higher education Prof. Fazal Hadi, DSO Mansehra Ahmed Zaman, Youth Officer Talal Ahmed. Principal Girls College Rubina Shaheen, General Secretary Pakistan Tchoukball, Chairman KP Tchoukball Association Wajihullah, President Muhammad Iqbal Khan and General Secretary Abdul Rashid, and Sadia.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Qasim Ali Khan said"Organizing sports saves youth from many negative activities and at the same time promotes mental and physical development."He said that due to the improvement in the situation in Corona, sports activities have resumed in KP which was welcoming as holding sports saves the youth from many negative activities. At the same time, there was mental and physical development, he said.

Development was not possible in the decade without women and it is commendable that even in the field of sports, women were working alongside men and shining the name of the country and the nation.