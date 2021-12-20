UrduPoint.com

Punjab Wins 6th National Modern Pentathlon Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab with 4082 points emerged winner in shooting, swimming and running events of 6th National Modern Pentathlon Championship here at Punjab Stadium on Monday.

Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan were the guests of honour at the closing ceremony.

Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) vice-president Mian Safdar Hussain, Secretary Zahoor Ahmed, who is also organising secretary of the event, and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab and Director General Sports Punjab distributed prizes among the prominent performers of the event.

While speaking on this occasion Secretary Sports Fuad appreciated the performance of young participants. "This event will help a lot in promoting the game of pentathlon among the young generation of the province".

Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) organized the 3-day championship with the collaboration of Sports board Punjab (SBP).

The second position in shooting, swimming and running events went to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team with 3423 points followed by Gilgit Baltistan team which secured third position with 3041 points. The next positions went to Islamabad (2955), Balochistan (2840), AJK (2641) and Sindh (2602).

The competitions of horse riding and fencing were conducted on the last day of championship in which Nazar Zafaryab clinched gold, Fauzia Zafaryab silver and Zakria Muhammad bagged bronze medal.

Over 100 players and officials from eight teams - Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Railways participated in the grand event.

More Stories From Sports

