UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Wins Inaugural Match Of U-16 Inter-Provincial Football Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Punjab wins inaugural match of U-16 Inter-Provincial Football Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The Under-16 Inter-Provincial Football Championship kicked off at the historic Tahmas Football Ground in Peshawar here on Saturday.

In the first match played on the first day of the league-based Championship to be continued up to November 3, Punjab defeated the Federal Capital Territory Islamabad team by 1-0. In the 78th minute of the match, the muezzin of Punjab scored the only goal of the match.

Former International Footballer and General Secretary KP Football Association Basit Kamal was the chief guest at the inaugural match while Qazi Asif, Abdul Rauf Aajez, Hidayatullah were present on the occasion.

Anwar Khan and Zahir Shah supervised the match. It should be noted that a total of six teams are participating in the event which has been divided into two different pools. Pool A includes Punjab, Islamabad,KP White while Pool B includes Sindh, Balochistan and KP Red. The semi-final would be played on November 2 while the final would be played on November 3.

Related Topics

Sindh Football Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab November Event

Recent Stories

PCB challengers overcomes PCB blasters by five run ..

18 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,252 new COVID-19 cases, 741 recove ..

26 minutes ago

Official 49th National Day celebration &quot;Seeds ..

41 minutes ago

“13th Aalmi Urdu Conference to commence in Arts ..

42 minutes ago

PCB Challengers register thrilling win over PCB Bl ..

44 minutes ago

Woman accuses Babar Azam of sexually abusing her f ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.