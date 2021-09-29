Punjab wins inter-provincial athletics

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab on Wednesday clinched overall highest trophies in the three-day Inter-Provincial U16 Girls and U17 Boys Athletics Meet played at the Tartan Track of the Qayyum Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

Punjab grabbed 15 gold, 11 silver and five browse medals while KP remained runners-up in the competition.

On the best performance and overall trophies, Shakawat of Punjab and Tahmeen of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa declared best Boys, Girls Athletes.

Punjab won a total of 15 gold, 11 silver and five bronze medals including six gold medals, seven silver medals and two bronze medals with 103 points in Girls event and nine gold medals, four silver medals and three bronze medals with 129 points in Boys event.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also performed well, winning six gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals including three gold medal, three silver medals and four bronze medals in 64 points in Girls event and three gold medal, five silver medal and four bronze medals with 92 points in Boys events.

Sindh overall won one gold, three silver medals and eight bronze medals including one gold medal, four bronze medals with 42 points in Girls event and three silver medal and four bronze medals with 53 points in Boys events.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was the chief guest on this occasion who also witnessed 200m Girls and Boys and 4X400 Boys events as well.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, DG Punjab Sports board Adnan Arshad, DD PSB Raja Zulfiqar, DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Sports Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Sports PSB Coaching Center Pervaiz Khan, Director Development Saleem Raza, DD Aziz Ullah, Meet Chief Organizer Sami Ullah Marwat, Chief Director Meet Captain Ashraf, Director TOs Syed Jaffar Shah gave away medals and certificates to the position holders athletes.

In the final day event played at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar, Punjab stood first with 129 points with nine gold, four silver and three bronze medals in Boys event while KP got runners-up position with 92 points, grabbing three gold, five silver and four bronze medals while Sindh finished third with 53 points, recorded three silver medals and four bronze medals.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir got 25 points at no. 4, Balochistan with 13 points and Gilgit-Baltistan with four points only. In the Girls competitions, Punjab won six gold, seven silver and two brows with a total of 103 points while the host KP girls won three gold, three silver and four bronze with a total of 64 points, Sindh got third position with one gold medal and four bronze medals, AJK got 18 points, Balochistan 12 and Gilgit-Baltistan four points respectively.

Punjab's Shakawat Ali declared as the best Boys athlete who won two gold in 100 and 400m hurdles while having teamed up with Punjab in 4X100 relay and 4X400 relay won gold medal.

In the Girls Tahmeen Khan Gandapur was declared as the best athlete who won gold medal in 100m and 200m and teamed up with KP by winning silver medal in 4X100m Relay and 4X400m relay.

In the Day Third in 4X100 Boys Aman, Shakawat, Mohsin and Majid won gold medal for Punjab, Usama, Daniyal, Shahzeb and Anas got silver medal for KP and Junaid, Azain, Shahab and Haris took bronze medals for Sindh, in Girls 4X100m relay Amina, Momina, Fatima and Aurba took gold medal for Punjab, Zargohna Bangash, Maryum, Laiba and Tahmeed took silver medal for KP and Maryum, Iqra, Gule Zara and Ruma got bronze medal for Sindh.

In the 200m Girls Tahmeen KP won gold medal, followed by Arooba Fatima of Punjab and Iqra Riaz of Sindh, in 200m Boys Mohsin Azain of Punjab won gold, followed by Rana Azain and Usama Khalil of KP, in 400m Boys Majid Khan won gold medal, followed by Junaid Baloch Sindh and Mohsin Punjab, in the Javelin throw Boys Abid Ali of KP won gold medal, followed by Muhammad Hamza and Zain Ul Abideen of Sindh, in Javelin throw Girls Swat Girl Aiman Shehzadi of KP won gold medal with her 33.47m distance, Sania of Punjab and Rasheeda of KP.

In the end, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani distributed trophies and medals to the successful teams. He said sports and youth were their top priority. He urged for focusing on building grounds at school and college level to explore talent among students through promoting co-curricular activities.