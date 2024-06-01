Punjab Wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 01, 2024 | 11:25 PM
Punjab won the first PNSC Inter Provincial Women's Softball Championship, beating Balochistan in the final at the KPT Sports Complex
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Punjab won the first PNSC Inter Provincial Women's Softball Championship, beating Balochistan in the final at the KPT sports Complex.
After a thrilled competition, Balochistan faced defeat in the third innings by 14-13.
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony along with Asif Azeem, President of Softball Federation of Pakistan, and Chairman KPT Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi distributed trophies and medals to the players of the winning and runners-up teams, said a press release.
Chairperson Softball Federation of Pakistan, Yasmin Haider, Chief Finance Officer PNSC Syed Jarrar Haider Kazmi, Vice President Tehmina Asif, GM Combaxx Sports Zubair Macha, Director Marketing Palmolive Fatima Siddiqui, Assistant Manager Admin PNSC Ayesha Leena, Manager Sports KPT Major (R) Mahmood Riaz, Syed Waseem Hashmi and others were also present on the occasion.
The minister was impressed with the game of softball. Players from all over Pakistan played well in the event. We will continue to cooperate with Softball Federation of Pakistan in the future to participate in international softball events, he said.
President Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azeem thanked the sponsors for supporting the event.
Chairperson, Yasmin Haider praised the participating teams in the championship.
Earlier in the final, Punjab defeated Balochistan by 14-13 in the third innings. Iram and Hourina from Punjab scored three runs each, Fiza, Kiran and Mehek scored two runs each while Noor and Fahmida scored one run each.
Nayab scored three runs from Balochistan, Nida, Mubashira and Farzana scored two runs each while Zehra, Kaka, Nargis and Samia scored one run each. Sindh was given the Fair Play Trophy in the closing ceremony.
