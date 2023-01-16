UrduPoint.com

Punjab Wins Men, Women Titles Of First National Sambo Championship

January 16, 2023

Punjab wins men, women titles of First National Sambo Championship

Showing all-round technique and superior skills martial arts, players of Punjab won the men and women titles of the First National Sambo Championship at Punjab College Campus, here on Monday

Teams from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad participated in the Rusdisn-origin martial arts competition.

Sambo is newly introduced sport in Pakistan, which is recognised by the International Olympic Committee and it has been included in the future Asian Martial Arts Games and Asian Games.

As Punjab secured the first position both in men & women categories, while Balochitan took the second place followed by KP.

In the women event, Gilgit-Baltistan claimed the second place and Sindh finished at the third place.

Zahid Ateeq Chaudhry, president Sambo Federation of Pakistan, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the championship.

Malik Munawar Hussain, chief executive officer Pearl Petro Industry (Pvt) Ltd, Bao Muhammad Bashir, chairman Punjab Sambo Association, and Asim Rafi, president Punjab Sambo Association, were the guests of honour.

