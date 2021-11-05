UrduPoint.com

Punjab Wins U-16 Girls, Boys U-17 Hockey Inter-Provincial Hockey Titles

Punjab U-16 girls trounced Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by a huge margin of 9-0 and Punjab U-17 boys outplayed Sindh by 4-2 in the final matches of Inter-Provincial Girls U-16, Boys U-17 Hockey Tournament played under the banner of Sports Board Punjab here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan and Secretary Live Stock and Dairy Development South Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh were guests of honour on this occasion.

PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa, Director Sports , SBP Hafeez Bhatti, head coach of national hockey team Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar, Manager Punjab Boys hockey team Rana Nadeem Anjum and a large number of hockey players and enthusiasts were also present in closing ceremony.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, Secretary Live Stock and Dairy Development South Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti distributed cash prizes, medals and trophies among Girls U-16, Boys U-17 Hockey.

The gold medallist teams were given cash prize of Rs 50,000, silver medallist teams Rs 30,000 and bronze medalist teams were awarded Rs 25000 among Girls U-16 and Boys U-17 Hockey event.

The U-16 Girls hockey event final match proved to be one-sided affair as Punjab girls' hockey team routed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by 9-0 quite convincingly.

Punjab's Mehak Rasheed showed excellent form and netted three field goals in 8th, 15th and 26th minute. Sharika Sarwar and Saira Younis scored two goals each while the remaining two goals were scored by Sharay Murad and Maleeha Younis.

Punjab boys team began their title clash against Sindh in an aggressive manner and scored the first field goal through Mohammad Ammad in the 2nd minute of the match. They continued their domination during the remaining period of playing time and scored three more goals against their opponents.

Mohammad Ammad exhibited excellent performance and struck two goals the remaining two goals were scored by Basharat Ali and Hamza Fayaz. For Sindh team, Saad Zaheer and Abdul Wahab fought well and scored one goal each.

Earlier, Sindh girls' hockey team defeated Balochistan by 5-0 in the 3rd/4th position match at the same venue. Dua Bkaikh, Mubashar Furqan, Alisha Khalil, Fatima Bakhtiar and Shireen Asif scored one goal each for winning team.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-17 boys' team got third position when they thrashed AJK team by 5-0 in the 3rd/4th position match. Usama Ahmed and Ahmad Ullah netted two goals each while Hassan Ali scored one goal for winning team.

