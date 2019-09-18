Punjab Women Belt Wrestling Championship to be held on 23rd

The First Punjab Women Belt Wrestling Championship will be played in Gujranwala on September 23-24

A spokesperson for the divisional sports department said here Wednesday that a female wrestlers team from Faisalabad will also participate in the championship.

For this purpose, trials of women wrestlers will be held at Crescent Sports Complex at 3:00pm here on Thursday (September 19).

After trials, a training camp will also be arranged for selection of players from September 20 to 22 after which divisional team of women wrestlers will proceed to Gujranwala for taking part in the championship.