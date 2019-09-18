UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Women Belt Wrestling Championship To Be Held On 23rd

Zeeshan Mehtab 52 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:49 PM

Punjab Women Belt Wrestling Championship to be held on 23rd

The First Punjab Women Belt Wrestling Championship will be played in Gujranwala on September 23-24

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The First Punjab Women Belt Wrestling Championship will be played in Gujranwala on September 23-24.

A spokesperson for the divisional sports department said here Wednesday that a female wrestlers team from Faisalabad will also participate in the championship.

For this purpose, trials of women wrestlers will be held at Crescent Sports Complex at 3:00pm here on Thursday (September 19).

After trials, a training camp will also be arranged for selection of players from September 20 to 22 after which divisional team of women wrestlers will proceed to Gujranwala for taking part in the championship.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Punjab Gujranwala September Women From

Recent Stories

Illegal constructions demolished during operation ..

44 seconds ago

Iranian-Made Delta Wing Drone Attacked Saudi Aramc ..

45 seconds ago

Trump Admin. Urges Congress to Permanently Reautho ..

47 seconds ago

Recreational activities to be restored soon at lak ..

48 seconds ago

Turkish delegate visits Punjab University

7 minutes ago

Highlighting Kashmir issue is govt's top priority: ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.