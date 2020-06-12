UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Women Soccer Futsal C'ship Rescheduled

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 03:54 PM

Punjab Women Soccer Futsal C'ship rescheduled

The Punjab Soccer Futsal Association (PSFA) has rescheduled the Punjab Women Soccer Futsal Championship which was to be held at Lahore from June 14

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab Soccer Futsal Association (PSFA) has rescheduled the Punjab Women Soccer Futsal Championship which was to be held at Lahore from June 14.

According to President, Women Wing PSFA, Shamaila Saddique the Championship was rescheduled due to COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Now the Championship would be played from October 2 to 4, at Lahore.

A total of nine teams from all over Punjab would take part in the Championship including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Sahiwal Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala June October Women All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces reopening of swimmi ..

22 minutes ago

Korea's export prices slightly rebound in May

29 minutes ago

Strengthening of TDCP vital for tourism promotion

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $36.55 a barrel T ..

41 minutes ago

Russia Monitors MH17 Trial in Netherlands, Hopes f ..

2 minutes ago

Russia-Netherlands Dialogue 'Frozen' Due to Amster ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.