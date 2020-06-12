The Punjab Soccer Futsal Association (PSFA) has rescheduled the Punjab Women Soccer Futsal Championship which was to be held at Lahore from June 14

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab Soccer Futsal Association (PSFA) has rescheduled the Punjab Women Soccer Futsal Championship which was to be held at Lahore from June 14.

According to President, Women Wing PSFA, Shamaila Saddique the Championship was rescheduled due to COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Now the Championship would be played from October 2 to 4, at Lahore.

A total of nine teams from all over Punjab would take part in the Championship including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.