Punjab Wrestlers Shine At Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Punjab emerged as the dominant force in the wrestling competitions of the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, clinching an impressive tally of seven gold medals across various weight categories at the Liaquat Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The gripping matches showcased the strength and agility of the country’s top provincial wrestlers, with Punjab’s athletes leading the medal standings.
In the 57kg category, Farza Khan from Punjab claimed the gold medal, defeating tough competition from Wajid Khan of KP, who settled for silver. The bronze medals were shared by Yaseen Ahmed from Gilgit-Baltistan and Abdul Wali from Balochistan.
The 61kg final saw another stellar performance by Punjab’s M. Abdul Rehman, who bagged gold. Shah Faisal of KP earned the silver medal, while Usman Lahri (Balochistan) and Sudais (AJK) secured bronze.
Punjab’s golden streak continued in the 65kg category as M. Abdullah stood tall with gold. M. Umer Khan (KP) took silver, while Ali Akbar (AJK) and Ramzan (Sindh) won bronze medals.
In the 70kg division, Punjab’s M. Abu Ubaida outperformed his rivals to clinch gold, while Atta-Ullah of KP earned silver. Shabar Hussain (GB) and Khan Bahadar (Balochistan) walked away with bronze.
The 74kg category saw Hassan Ali from Punjab claim the gold medal, while Khalil Ullah from Sindh grabbed silver. Bronze medals were secured by Sohail Khan (KP) and Shukran Rizwan (AJK).
In the 86kg final, Punjab’s Ameer Hamza reigned supreme with another gold. Akhtar Ali from AJK took silver, while Irfan Ullah (KP) and Abdul Samad (Islamabad) secured bronze.
Rana Faizan Ali from Punjab clinched gold in the 97kg category, with Ijaz Hussain of KP settling for silver. The bronze medals went to M. Saleh Saddique (Islamabad) and M. Bilal (Balochistan).
The wrestling competitions concluded with the 125kg category, where Punjab continued its dominance. M. Shamas earned gold, while Shayan Khan, also from Punjab, claimed silver. Bilawal Khan (Islamabad) and Attique Ur Rehman (Balochistan) took home bronze medals.
Recent Stories
Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumours go viral amid poor performance
Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumours go viral amid poor performance1 minute ago
-
Punjab wrestlers shine at Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today2 hours ago
-
Punjab dominates as day 4 wraps up with 313 medals awarded5 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership result17 hours ago
-
Majid Khan boosts PD Cricketers morale17 hours ago
-
Rival football fans show diversity of Georgia's pro-EU protest movement18 hours ago
-
Challengers win super over thriller against stars19 hours ago
-
Punjab’s Ali Akbar clinches gold in 81kg weightlifting competition19 hours ago
-
Challengers clinch Super Over win against Stars20 hours ago
-
Semifinal lineups for men, women football events at Quaid-e-Azam Games completed22 hours ago
-
Ireland props Furlong, Porter sign contract extensions22 hours ago