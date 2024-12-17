Punjab wrestlers shine at Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Punjab emerged as the dominant force in the wrestling competitions of the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, clinching an impressive tally of seven gold medals across various weight categories at the Liaquat Gymnasium on Tuesday.

The gripping matches showcased the strength and agility of the country’s top provincial wrestlers, with Punjab’s athletes leading the medal standings.

In the 57kg category, Farza Khan from Punjab claimed the gold medal, defeating tough competition from Wajid Khan of KP, who settled for silver. The bronze medals were shared by Yaseen Ahmed from Gilgit-Baltistan and Abdul Wali from Balochistan.

The 61kg final saw another stellar performance by Punjab’s M. Abdul Rehman, who bagged gold. Shah Faisal of KP earned the silver medal, while Usman Lahri (Balochistan) and Sudais (AJK) secured bronze.

Punjab’s golden streak continued in the 65kg category as M. Abdullah stood tall with gold. M. Umer Khan (KP) took silver, while Ali Akbar (AJK) and Ramzan (Sindh) won bronze medals.

In the 70kg division, Punjab’s M. Abu Ubaida outperformed his rivals to clinch gold, while Atta-Ullah of KP earned silver. Shabar Hussain (GB) and Khan Bahadar (Balochistan) walked away with bronze.

The 74kg category saw Hassan Ali from Punjab claim the gold medal, while Khalil Ullah from Sindh grabbed silver. Bronze medals were secured by Sohail Khan (KP) and Shukran Rizwan (AJK).

In the 86kg final, Punjab’s Ameer Hamza reigned supreme with another gold. Akhtar Ali from AJK took silver, while Irfan Ullah (KP) and Abdul Samad (Islamabad) secured bronze.

Rana Faizan Ali from Punjab clinched gold in the 97kg category, with Ijaz Hussain of KP settling for silver. The bronze medals went to M. Saleh Saddique (Islamabad) and M. Bilal (Balochistan).

The wrestling competitions concluded with the 125kg category, where Punjab continued its dominance. M. Shamas earned gold, while Shayan Khan, also from Punjab, claimed silver. Bilawal Khan (Islamabad) and Attique Ur Rehman (Balochistan) took home bronze medals.