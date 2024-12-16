Punjab’s Ali Akbar clinches gold in 81kg weightlifting competition

Punjab's Muhammad Ali Akbar won 81kg men’s weightlifting final to claim a gold medal in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Punjab's Muhammad Ali Akbar won 81kg men’s weightlifting final to claim a gold medal in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games at Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad on Monday.

Ali Akbar secured first position with an impressive total lift of 200kg (90kg snatch and 110kg clean and jerk).

Sohail Ahmed of Sindh clinched silver medal with a total lift of 165kg (75kg snatch and 90kg clean and jerk), while Kamil from Balochistan earned bronze medal by lifting a total of 142kg (61kg snatch and 81kg clean and jerk).

Asadullah from Gilgit-Baltistan finished fourth with a combined lift of 140kg (60kg snatch and 80kg clean and jerk).