Open Menu

Punjab’s Ali Akbar Clinches Gold In 81kg Weightlifting Competition

Muhammad Rameez Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM

Punjab’s Ali Akbar clinches gold in 81kg weightlifting competition

Punjab's Muhammad Ali Akbar won 81kg men’s weightlifting final to claim a gold medal in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Punjab's Muhammad Ali Akbar won 81kg men’s weightlifting final to claim a gold medal in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games at Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad on Monday.

Ali Akbar secured first position with an impressive total lift of 200kg (90kg snatch and 110kg clean and jerk).

Sohail Ahmed of Sindh clinched silver medal with a total lift of 165kg (75kg snatch and 90kg clean and jerk), while Kamil from Balochistan earned bronze medal by lifting a total of 142kg (61kg snatch and 81kg clean and jerk).

Asadullah from Gilgit-Baltistan finished fourth with a combined lift of 140kg (60kg snatch and 80kg clean and jerk).

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Sports Punjab Muhammad Ali Gold Silver Bronze From

Recent Stories

CM Bugti hands over keys of scooties to girl stude ..

CM Bugti hands over keys of scooties to girl students

1 second ago
 Action taken against illegal allotments; Pirzada t ..

Action taken against illegal allotments; Pirzada told NA

3 seconds ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for nat ..

Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for national unity against terrorism

3 minutes ago
 Challengers win super over thriller against stars

Challengers win super over thriller against stars

3 minutes ago
 Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad

Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
Vocational training announces admissions in differ ..

Vocational training announces admissions in different courses

3 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visi ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visits SCCI

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creator ..

Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership wit ..

16 minutes ago
 Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offe ..

Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, advent ..

16 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 co ..

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Co ..

5 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam ..

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, others visit APS to ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports