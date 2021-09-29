Punjab's Under-17 Boys (16 medals) and Under-16 Girls (15 medals) athletics teams with 129 and 103 points respectively, won the Inter-Provincial Athletics Tournament 2021 in Peshawar on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab's Under-17 Boys (16 medals) and Under-16 Girls (15 medals) athletics teams with 129 and 103 points respectively, won the Inter-Provincial Athletics Tournament 2021 in Peshawar on Wednesday. Overall, Punjab's male and female athletics teams accumulated 31 medals in the grand event.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and DG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khattak and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani awarded winner's trophy to Director General Sports Punjab at the concluding ceremony.

After winning Inter-Provincial Athletics Tournament 2021 with a wide margin, Punjab's young athletes danced and celebrated their overwhelming triumph in a befitting manner.

In the Boys U-17 Athletics Tournament, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team with 92 points finished second where the third position was taken by Sindh athletes who scored 53 points. The athletes from Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan had to content with 25, 13 and 4 points, respectively.

Showing dominating performance, Punjab's male athletes pocketed 9 gold medals, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals in the athletics meet. The second position team KP took 3 gold medals, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals.

The boys team from Sindh failed to win any gold medal. However, they managed to win 3 silver and 4 bronze medals.

On the other hand, Punjab's girls won 6 gold medals, 7 silver and 2 bronze medals during the mega event.

Girls from host province KP got 3 gold medals, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals while Sindh female team clinched one gold and 4 bronze medals in the event.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa girls accumulated 64 points to remain runners up while Sindh finished third with 42 points. Azad Jammu & Kashmir scored 18 points followed by Balochistan 12 and Gilgit Baltistan 4 points in the junior athletics tournament.

In the third and last day's Boys U-17 athletics competitions, Punjab's Majid, Mohsin, Sakhawat and Bilal won gold medal in 4x400 relay event. Punjab athletes Aman, Sakhawat, Mohsin and Majid also demonstrated wonderful performance in 4x100 relay event and obtained gold medal.

Mohsin also bagged gold medal in 200m race. The gold medal of 400m race was won by Punjab's Majid Khan while the bronze medal went to Mohsin. Punjab's Usman also excelled in 110m hurdles race and secured another gold medal for his team. Punjab's M Hamza finished second and won silver medal in javelin throw event.

In Girls U-16 competitions on the third and last day, Punjab's Amina, Momina, Fatima and Arooba won gold medal in 4x100m relay race.

Punjab's Sania and Arooba Fatime took silver medals in javelin throw and 200m race events respectively.

In 400m race, Punjab's Zara and Sana finished second and third respectively to win silver and bronzemedal for their team.