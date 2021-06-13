Put a tab on! Caldwell wins Scandinavian Mixed

Gothenburg, Sweden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Northern Irishman Jonathan Caldwell produced a stunning birdie on the last hole to claim his maiden European Tour title at the 2021 Scandinavian Mixed on Sunday.

Caldwell entered the final day at Vallda Golf and Country Club three shots off the lead but closed with a 64, the best round by any player this week, to get to 17 under and set the target.

Spaniard Adrian Otaegui had a chance to win on the last but three putted the 18th for the only bogey of his 67 to end one shot off the lead.

In a week when the European Tour broke new ground with a field of 78 men and 78 women playing over the same course for the same trophy, England's Alice Hewson carded a closing 69 to finish third at 15 under, two shots clear of Australian Scott Hend and Englishman James Morrison.

"It's been a dream of mine for an awful long time," Caldwell said of his victory.

"A lot of hard work goes into it. It hasn't quite sunk in yet, but hopefully more to come.

"In 2009, I played my first year, lost my card, played mini tours and Challenge Tour over the years, worked as well in a local golf store. It's been a long road, but finally I'm here.

"The golf club at home will probably be going bonkers, so just put a tab on and crack on boys and enjoy."After a trailblazing tournament, Caldwell added on europeantour.com: "It's been a tremendous week, I think what they've done this week is fantastic and I hope we have more weeks like this. The golf course was fantastic and I played with some great girls this week.

"I got a fist pump from Annika (Sorenstam) when I came off 18 which is pretty incredible - probably the greatest ever ladies golfer so that was pretty special."