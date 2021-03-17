Put The Kettle On comes to the boil in Champion Chase at Cheltenham

Put The Kettle On produced a courageous performance to land the Queen Mother Champion Chase and give trainer Henry de Bromhead his second feature race win of the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday

The winner nicknamed "Polly" battled back to get her head in front and become the first mare to win the event.

Irish trainer Willie Mullins will have to wait another year for a chance to add the one big prize to elude him as odds-on favourite Chacun Pour Soi finished third after leading at the last fence.

Defending champion Politologue did not make it to the start as he burst a blood vessel and had to be withdrawn.