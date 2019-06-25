Putin Accepts Belarus Invitation to Attend European Games Closing Ceremony - Minsk

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation of his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, to attend the closing ceremony of the European Games in Minsk, Belarus' presidency said in a statement on Tuesday

"Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has talked to President of Russia Vladimir Putin over the phone.

The presidents briefly discussed the bilateral agenda. Alexander Lukashenko invited his Russian counterpart to visit the closing ceremony of the 2nd European Games Minsk 2019. Vladimir Putin accepted the invitation," the statement said.

The 2019 European Games are being held in Minsk from June 21-30. Around 4,000 athletes from about 50 countries joined the sporting event. The closing ceremony is expected to take place on June 30.