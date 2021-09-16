DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted China's invitation to attend Winter Olympics in February 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"During a conversation, President Vladimir Putin gladly accepted Xi Jinping's invitation to attend the Winter Olympics in February 2022, and of course we expect that the summit can be held face-to-face and that Chinese and Russian athletes will once again prove their highest sport and human qualities," Lavrov said during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Dushanbe.