Putin Accepts China's Invitation To Attend Winter Olympics In February 2022 - Lavrov

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted China's invitation to attend Winter Olympics in February 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"During a conversation, President Vladimir Putin gladly accepted Xi Jinping's invitation to attend the Winter Olympics in February 2022, and of course we expect that the summit can be held face-to-face and that Chinese and Russian athletes will once again prove their highest sport and human qualities," Lavrov said during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Dushanbe.

