Putin Invited to Opening Ceremony of Beijing Olympics - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Yes, President Putin has an invitation from the chairman to visit Beijing on the occasion of the opening of the Olympics.

After all the details have been agreed, we will jointly announce such a trip with our Chinese partners," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that the Kremlin "negatively" assesses possible diplomatic boycott of the Olympics by the United States.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Games in protest against alleged human rights abuses by the Chinese government.