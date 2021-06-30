Putin on Russian Doping Scandal in Sports: Truth Always Prevails

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the truth and goodwill will always prevail when discussing a doping scandal in Russian sports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the truth and goodwill will always prevail when discussing a doping scandal in Russian sports.

"We are confident that in the end truth, goodwill will surely prevail. The Olympic movement has always been distinguished by openness, equality and fairness," Putin said during a meeting with sportsmen who will represent Russia at the Tokyo Olympics.