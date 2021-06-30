UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin On Russian Doping Scandal In Sports: Truth Always Prevails

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 07:50 PM

Putin on Russian Doping Scandal in Sports: Truth Always Prevails

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the truth and goodwill will always prevail when discussing a doping scandal in Russian sports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the truth and goodwill will always prevail when discussing a doping scandal in Russian sports.

"We are confident that in the end truth, goodwill will surely prevail. The Olympic movement has always been distinguished by openness, equality and fairness," Putin said during a meeting with sportsmen who will represent Russia at the Tokyo Olympics.

Related Topics

Scandal Sports Russia Tokyo Vladimir Putin Olympics

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs 5th meeting of Ajman Execut ..

11 minutes ago

UAE ranks 5th in ITU&#039;s 2020 Global Cybersecur ..

11 minutes ago

Prime Minister Khan's speech in NA a true reflecti ..

19 seconds ago

DC approved financial budget of Saddar teshil coun ..

21 seconds ago

Canada Welcomes Ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray Reg ..

22 seconds ago

EU Ambassador to Belarus Leaves for Brussels for C ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.