Putin Promises To Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion In BRICS Markets

Muhammad Rameez Published May 31, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday promised to discuss with his BRICS partners the promotion of Russian video games in their markets.

"We will add (this issue) into the negotiation process... The market is colossal. Not only in China, in all the BRICS countries," Putin said at an exhibition dedicated to the creative economy, in response to Russian developers' request for assistance in the promotion of games in the Chinese market.

The participants told Putin that the Russian market was open to Chinese games, while Russian companies faced barriers entering the Chinese market due to the need to get licenses from the Chinese government.

According to the developers, Beijing did not issue any, and even 10-15 licenses a year would be "a breath of fresh air."

The developers also asked Putin if he himself was a gamer, though noted that the president likely had no time "to play on weekends." "I play on weekdays," Putin said.

BRICS is an association that unites the world's largest developing economies ” Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Argentina applied for membership in BRICS in September 2022. In particular, the country has strong economic ties with China and Brazil.

