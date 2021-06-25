Putin, Qatari Emir Discuss 2022 Football World Cup - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the preparation and holding of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the middle Eastern country and agreed to establish cooperation during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani ...

The issues of preparation and holding of the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar were discussed. An agreement was reached on establishing practical cooperation, in particular, on issues of sports, cultural and medical support for the upcoming tournament, taking into account Russia's experience in organizing such a major event," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also thanked the emir for his participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.