Putin Says Attempts to Politicize Sports Have Intensified

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article for Xinhua, published on the Chinese news agency's website, that attempts to politicize sports have recently intensified, which is contrary to the spirit of the Olympics.

"Sadly, attempts by a number of countries to politicize sports for their selfish interests have recently intensified. This is fundamentally wrong and contrary to the very spirit and principles of the Olympic Charter. The power and greatness of sports are that they bring people together, give moments of triumph and national pride as well as delight with fair, just and unwavering competition," Putin said.

He said these approaches are shared by most countries participating in the international Olympic movement.

"Our Chinese friends have done tremendous work to prepare well for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. I am convinced that China's extensive experience in the excellent organization of representative international competitions will make it possible to hold this global festival of sports of the highest level. I would like to wish the Russian and Chinese teams impressive results and new records!" Putin said.