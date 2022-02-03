Putin Says Chinese Experience Will Allow Beijing to Hold Olympic Games at Highest Level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article for the Xinhua news agency that he is sure that the Chinese experience will allow Beijing to hold the upcoming Winter Olympic Games at the highest level.

"I am convinced that China's extensive experience in the excellent organization of representative international competitions will make it possible to hold this festival of world sports at the highest level," Putin said in the article.