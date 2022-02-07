Putin Says Russian Figure Skaters in Beijing Demonstrated Brilliant Skills, Willpower

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russian figure skaters on their victory in the team event at the Beijing Olympics, noting that they have demonstrated brilliant skills and determination to fight until the end, the Kremlin website said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russian figure skaters on their victory in the team event at the Beijing Olympics, noting that they have demonstrated brilliant skills and determination to fight until the end, the Kremlin website said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russia won its second gold, coming ahead in the team figure skating event with 74 points. The United States came second with 65 points and Japan won a bronze medal with 63 points. The Russian Olympic champions include Kamila Valieva (women singles), Mark Kondratyuk (men singles), Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov (pairs), Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance).

"You have succeeded in meeting all the challenges of the team figure skating event, having demonstrated brilliant skills, resilience and willpower as well as the determination to fight until the end and win. And, of course, you have given unforgettable moments of joy and triumph to your families, mentors, and numerous fans," Putin said in a statement.

The president also noted that the success of the Russian team was spectacular and persuasive, wishing the athletes sound health and new achievements on the Olympic ice.