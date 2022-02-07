UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russian Figure Skaters In Beijing Demonstrated Brilliant Skills, Willpower

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Putin Says Russian Figure Skaters in Beijing Demonstrated Brilliant Skills, Willpower

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russian figure skaters on their victory in the team event at the Beijing Olympics, noting that they have demonstrated brilliant skills and determination to fight until the end, the Kremlin website said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russian figure skaters on their victory in the team event at the Beijing Olympics, noting that they have demonstrated brilliant skills and determination to fight until the end, the Kremlin website said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russia won its second gold, coming ahead in the team figure skating event with 74 points. The United States came second with 65 points and Japan won a bronze medal with 63 points. The Russian Olympic champions include Kamila Valieva (women singles), Mark Kondratyuk (men singles), Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov (pairs), Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance).

"You have succeeded in meeting all the challenges of the team figure skating event, having demonstrated brilliant skills, resilience and willpower as well as the determination to fight until the end and win. And, of course, you have given unforgettable moments of joy and triumph to your families, mentors, and numerous fans," Putin said in a statement.

The president also noted that the success of the Russian team was spectacular and persuasive, wishing the athletes sound health and new achievements on the Olympic ice.

Related Topics

Russia Victoria Beijing Vladimir Putin Japan United States Women Gold Olympics Bronze Event All

Recent Stories

ADC reviews situation of forced labor in Bahawalpu ..

ADC reviews situation of forced labor in Bahawalpur

39 seconds ago
 Health dept recovers 27,000 cottons hoarded Panado ..

Health dept recovers 27,000 cottons hoarded Panadol

40 seconds ago
 Russia-EU Trade Increased by 46.6% in 2021 - Feder ..

Russia-EU Trade Increased by 46.6% in 2021 - Federal Customs Service

42 seconds ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Doubts Bloomberg's False ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Doubts Bloomberg's False Report on Ukraine Invasion Acc ..

43 seconds ago
 Khusro Bakhtiar, Nawab of Bahawalpur's son call on ..

Khusro Bakhtiar, Nawab of Bahawalpur's son call on CM Punjab

3 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi expresses grief over death of Bushra Ra ..

FM Qureshi expresses grief over death of Bushra Rahman

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>