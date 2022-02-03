UrduPoint.com

Putin Slams Doping Sanctions Ahead Of Olympics

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2022 | 01:39 PM

Putin slams doping sanctions ahead of Olympics

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday slammed sanctions against Russia over doping in sports ahead of a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing at the Winter Olympics

Moscow, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Thursday slammed sanctions against Russia over doping in sports ahead of a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing at the Winter Olympics.

In an interview with Chinese media, Putin denied his government had orchestrated a massive doping programme at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia, revelations that spurred a raft of penalties from international sporting bodies.

"Russia has been and remains committed to traditional Olympic values," Putin said in an interview with China Media Group president and chief editor Shen Haixiong.

"We oppose the politicisation of sports and attempts to use this as an instrument of pressure, unfair competition or discrimination," he said, according to a transcript of the interview released by the Kremlin.

Russia was found to have orchestrated a state-backed doping programme at the Winter Games in Sochi and was banned from international competitions afterwards.

Russian officials including Putin are banned from attending competitions unless invited by the head of state of the host country. China's leader Xi has invited Putin to attend.

"The practice of 'collective punishment' is unacceptable for offences carried out by individuals," Putin said.

Russian athletes are allowed to compete as neutrals at the Olympics -- without the Russian flag or anthem -- if they can prove their doping record is clean.

The team takes part under the name of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Beijing and Moscow have denounced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics from several countries over what Western governments argue are widespread rights abuses by China.

Putin was the first foreign leader to confirm his presence at Friday's opening ceremony.

The two leaders are set to meet in the Chinese capital Friday as their countries pursue deeper ties in the face of increasing criticism from the West.

Related Topics

Sports Moscow Russia China Beijing Vladimir Putin Sochi Olympics Media From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Seven power pilferers booked

Seven power pilferers booked

1 minute ago
 Philippines logs 8,702 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 8,702 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Tarin comes under fire on social media due to his ..

Tarin comes under fire on social media due to his tweet about IMF programme

37 minutes ago
 Burkina Faso's New Military-Backed Leader Reopens ..

Burkina Faso's New Military-Backed Leader Reopens Border, Lifts Curfew Following ..

1 minute ago
 Kashmir Solidarity day aims to realizing unity wit ..

Kashmir Solidarity day aims to realizing unity with Kashmiris: MNA

15 minutes ago
 S.Korea's online shopping hits record high in 2021 ..

S.Korea's online shopping hits record high in 2021

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>