Putin Speaks Congratulates IOC President Bach on Occasion of Birthday, Holidays - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday held a telephone call with International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach, congratulating the latter on his birthday and the holiday season, the Kremlin said.

"During the telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, on his birthday. The Russian head of state and the IOC President also exchanged warm wishes on the occasion of Christmas and the upcoming New Year," a statement on the Kremlin website read.

Earlier in the month, the Court of Arbitration for Sport halved the ban on Russian athletes from competing in major tournaments under their flag, allowing the Russian flag to return to competitions after December 22, 2022.