UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Speaks Congratulates IOC President Bach On Occasion Of Birthday, Holidays - Kremlin

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Putin Speaks Congratulates IOC President Bach on Occasion of Birthday, Holidays - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday held a telephone call with International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach, congratulating the latter on his birthday and the holiday season, the Kremlin said.

"During the telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, on his birthday. The Russian head of state and the IOC President also exchanged warm wishes on the occasion of Christmas and the upcoming New Year," a statement on the Kremlin website read.

Earlier in the month, the Court of Arbitration for Sport halved the ban on Russian athletes from competing in major tournaments under their flag, allowing the Russian flag to return to competitions after December 22, 2022.

Related Topics

Russia Christmas Vladimir Putin December International Olympic Committee From Court

Recent Stories

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return fr ..

20 minutes ago

Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate fr ..

39 minutes ago

Tahir Qureshi's demise loss for conservation movem ..

33 minutes ago

Lavrov Sees Chances to Extend New START Deal With ..

35 minutes ago

3 dead in knife attack in Russia's Chechnya

35 minutes ago

Pakistan sends second batch of healthcare professi ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.