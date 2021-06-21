UrduPoint.com
Putin To Meet With FIFA President Infantino On Monday - Kremlin

Zeeshan Mehtab 45 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Putin To Meet with FIFA President Infantino on Monday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Monday to discuss football, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Infantino will also be in the Kremlin today.

There are many questions, of course, the legacy of the FIFA World Cup, interaction with Russia in terms of the next World Cup, always a country that precedes, shares its experience, shares its best practices. Of course, in this regard, our interaction with Qatar is at a very, very good level," Peskov told reporters.

