UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Receive Russia's Tokyo Olympics Athletes On Wednesday

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Putin to Receive Russia's Tokyo Olympics Athletes on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on June 30 with athletes who will compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, the Russian Judo Federation chief said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow we will meet with the president," Vasily Anisimov said during the presentation of the Russian national judo team for the Olympic Games.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus crisis, and will run from July 23-August 8.

Related Topics

Russia Tokyo Vladimir Putin June July 2020 Olympics From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

1 hour ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Business Women Council rebrands to mirror ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.