MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on June 30 with athletes who will compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, the Russian Judo Federation chief said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow we will meet with the president," Vasily Anisimov said during the presentation of the Russian national judo team for the Olympic Games.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus crisis, and will run from July 23-August 8.