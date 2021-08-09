UrduPoint.com

Putin Wishes Success To Russian Paralympic Team In Tokyo

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:22 PM

Putin Wishes Success to Russian Paralympic Team in Tokyo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday wished success to the Russian Paralympic Team ahead of Tokyo Games which will be held from August 24 to September 5

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday wished success to the Russian Paralympic Team ahead of Tokyo Games which will be held from August 24 to September 5.

"We, everyone in our huge and beautiful Russia, are very proud of you. And we wish you only victories. I am sure you will fight for yourself, for your coaches, mentors, friends, for your region and for our entire big country.

And you will have our flag and anthem in your heart," Putin told the Paralympic team.

The Paralympics team, like the Olympic team, is not allowed to use the Russian flag and the anthem due to the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

At the same time, Putin said that the country remembers the ban of the Paralympics team from the 2016 games in Brazil, adding that this was an example of "the interference of politics into sports".

Related Topics

Sports Russia Tokyo Vladimir Putin Same Brazil August September 2016 Olympics From Court

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical assault

7 minutes ago
 62 profiteers fined in faisalabad

62 profiteers fined in faisalabad

19 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Bureau Wants to Put Yanu ..

Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Bureau Wants to Put Yanukovych, Son on Interpol Wanted ..

20 seconds ago
 Wahab Riaz is out of The Hundred due to back niggl ..

Wahab Riaz is out of The Hundred due to back niggle

13 minutes ago
 Russian tourists fly in to Egypt's Red Sea resorts ..

Russian tourists fly in to Egypt's Red Sea resorts after 6-year ban

22 seconds ago
 DCD, SCAD sign agreement on measuring quality of l ..

DCD, SCAD sign agreement on measuring quality of life for workers in Abu Dhabi

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.