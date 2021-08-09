Putin Wishes Success to Russian Paralympic Team in Tokyo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday wished success to the Russian Paralympic Team ahead of Tokyo Games which will be held from August 24 to September 5

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday wished success to the Russian Paralympic Team ahead of Tokyo Games which will be held from August 24 to September 5.

"We, everyone in our huge and beautiful Russia, are very proud of you. And we wish you only victories. I am sure you will fight for yourself, for your coaches, mentors, friends, for your region and for our entire big country.

And you will have our flag and anthem in your heart," Putin told the Paralympic team.

The Paralympics team, like the Olympic team, is not allowed to use the Russian flag and the anthem due to the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

At the same time, Putin said that the country remembers the ban of the Paralympics team from the 2016 games in Brazil, adding that this was an example of "the interference of politics into sports".