NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Congratulations by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the victory of his first grand slam title added to the happiness of the win, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev told Sputnik after winning the 2021 US Open.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old Medvedev beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win the US Open and capture his first Grand Slam. Earlier on Monday, Putin congratulated Medvedev on his victory, noting his class and perseverance and wished him good luck and new successes in life and sports.

"Of course, it was, on one hand, unexpected," Medvedev said. "Yes, you understand that you won the Grand Slam title, it's a serious matter. You are overwhelmed with joy anyway, but the fact that the president congratulated me, it just adds more happiness to victory."

He said the Russian president's message was very important.

"I probably saw it before anyone else," Medvedev said, noting that he received the telegram from Putin this morning. "I am very pleased that the president and the government in general follow the results of the athletes.

And I am very glad that it did not go unnoticed, so it was really pleasant."

Medvedev also commented on the initiative by some Russian lawmakers to nominate him for the state award.

"Of course, it's hard to say. Again, if something like that happens, it's just nice," the tennis player said when asked to comment on such an initiative. "There are many people, especially during the pandemic, who deserve this kind of award, so it's not for me to decide. I try to do my thing on the tennis court. Naturally, the most important task is to win - the better the tournament, the better. And if this is followed by any awards or something like that, then I will only be glad and grateful. Again my job is to win on the tennis court."

Djokovic, who beat the Russian tennis star in the Australian Open final in February, would have completed the calendar-year Grand Slam with a win on Sunday. Djokovic was trying to sweep the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open this year for the first time since Australia's Rod Laver accomplished the feat in 1969.