Putting Pakistan Under Pressure To Favor England: Joe Root
Muhammad Rameez Published October 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) England's premier batsman, Joe Root, has said that putting Pakistan under pressure at the initial stages of match would favour England.
He expressed confidence in his team's preparation ahead of their upcoming Test match against Pakistan, while he also lauding the skill set of the Pakistan squad.
Speaking to the media at Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday, Root shared his thoughts on the pitch, conditions, and the challenges posed by the home team. He acknowledged Pakistan’s talent, stating, “There’s a lot of skill in the Pakistan side, and they are a very strong Test match team.”
He emphasized the importance of being adaptable in international cricket adding that players must be ready for all kinds of conditions. He said that the team was prepared for every situation.
The English batsman also gave his assessment of the pitch in Multan, noting that there was grass present but the surface may change as the match progresses.
"We have seen the pitch and there was some grass on it, but it could be different on the day. Early on, I expect it might benefit the seamers, but we have to see how it plays," Root explained.
Reflecting on England's previous tour to Pakistan, Root shared fond memories. “I have some very good memories from our last tour here, and it was great to be back in Multan,” he said, adding that the team has been practicing well over the past few days.
Root also addressed the mindset required for success in Test cricket, emphasizing that personal milestones and records do not drive him. "I don’t play Test matches for records but just want to enjoy my game and contribute to the team’s success,” he remarked, underlining the importance of focusing on team goals over individual achievements.
Discussing England’s strategy, Root said that the team has a clear plan on how to apply pressure on Pakistan. "We have been analyzing how best to put Pakistan under pressure. He said that England's bowling unit has been performing well as a group, and it would make an impact.
He concluded by reiterating England’s readiness for the Test, confident in their balanced approach. "We were ready for anything and the team was excited for the challenge ahead," he said.
The Test in Multan promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both sides keen to assert dominance in a series that has already captured the attention of cricket fans worldwide.
Earlier, both teams participated in practice session while tight security arrangements have also been made in the city.
