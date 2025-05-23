PVF positive for top notch performances in 2025 Int’l events

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob has expressed optimism for a promising year ahead, as Pakistan’s junior and senior national volleyball teams are set to participate in seven major international competitions in 2025.

Speaking at a press conference here at the Pakistan sports Complex on Friday, Chaudhry Yaqoob said the year’s packed international Calendar is a reflection of the sport’s growing stature and development in Pakistan.

He underscored the need for increased investment and consistent concerned authorities support, adding, “We are doing our best to send our teams abroad despite limited resources, but to truly excel, we need stronger backing from the authorities.”

Providing event details, Yaqoob informed that Pakistan Senior Men’s Volleyball Team will take part in two major events including the CAVA Nations League, scheduled from May 29 to June 4, 2025 in Fergana, Uzbekistan, for which the team will depart on May 27, and the AVC Men’s Nations Cup, to be held from June 17 to 24, 2025 in Bahrain. These competitions feature top Asian teams and offer Pakistan a key opportunity to demonstrate its progress on the continental stage.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan U16 Men’s Team is set to compete in the CAVA U16 Men’s Volleyball Championship from June 10 to 16, 2025 in Uzbekistan, followed by the 2nd Asian U16 Men’s Volleyball Championship from July 20 to 27, 2025 in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

These events are part of PVF’s long-term youth development strategy aimed at grooming future talent.

The Pakistan U19 Men’s Team will also have a busy year, participating in the FIVB U19 World Championship, to take place from July 24 to August 3, 2025 in Uzbekistan. Pakistan have qualified for the prestigious global event after a strong performance in the Asian Championship.

He said the team will also compete in the 3rd Asian Youth Games, scheduled for October 22 to 31, 2025 in Bahrain, providing another vital platform for young players to gain experience and boost international rankings.

Additionally, both the Senior Men’s and Women’s Teams will represent Pakistan at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, to be held from November 7 to 21, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The inclusion of the women’s team highlights PVF’s commitment to developing the women’s game in parallel with the men’s program.

He said the PVF remains hopeful that these international participation will not only enhance the skill level of national players but also raise Pakistan’s profile in the global volleyball community.