PVF Requests PSB For A Foreign Coach

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has requested the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) for providing the services of a foreign coach for the training of national team.

The PVF Chairman Ch.

Muhammad Yaqoob called on the PSB Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman here at his office and discussed the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on sports activities in the country, said a press release issued here.

In the meeting he also requested the DG for providing the services of a foreign coach for the national team to which he assured that PSB would extend its full support to the national team and athletes including foreign training etc.

During the meeting, the National Sports Policy which was under process in the making, also came under discussion. Asif Zaman shared the salient features of the sports policy with the PVF Chairman and also sought his input on it.

More Stories From Sports

