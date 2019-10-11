PVF seeks PSB help to retain Korean coach till year end

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) said on Friday that it had written to Pakistan Sports Board's to help it in retaining national team's South Korean coach Kim Kyoung Hoon till the end of the ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) said on Friday that it had written to Pakistan sports board's to help it in retaining national team's South Korean coach Kim Kyoung Hoon till the end of the ongoing year.

"Kim's contract is ending by the end of this month. We want him to continue at least for two more months. Hence, we've written a letter to PSB, requesting it to help us financially to keep continue his contract," Secretary Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), Shah Naeem Zafar told APP on Friday.

Kim was appointed national team's head coach for a period of six months in May this year on a $4000 monthly package. According to Shah Naeem the federation was now only in a position to pay half of that amount for a couple of more months. "We want the PSB to arrange the rest of the amount of his monthly salary," he said.

After Kim's induction there has been a noticeable improvement in the team's performance. In the recently held Asian Senior Volleyball Championship in Tehran, Iran Pakistan finished 7th in the 16-team contest and qualified for the Olympic qualification tournament, scheduled to be held in China in January, 2020.

"If he continues till the end of December it will be very good as soon after the National Games we'll hold camp to prepare our boys for South Asian Games.

"In these Games our close rivals will be India and Sri Lanka and they both have also hired foreign coaches," he said.

"I believe we'll be in a better position to claim gold if Kim continues working with the team. It will also be good for our preparations for the Olympic qualifiers," he added.

\395