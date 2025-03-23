PVF Set To Host Int’l Tournaments This Year
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 23, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Volleyball in Pakistan has experienced unprecedented growth over the past three to four years, firmly establishing itself as a leading sport in the country.
Under the leadership of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), the nation has successfully hosted three major international tournaments in the past year, showcasing its ability to organize world-class volleyball events.
The rapid progress of Pakistani volleyball is evident in the Pakistan U-19 Volleyball Team’s qualification for the 2025 World Championship, scheduled to be held from July 21 to August 3 in Uzbekistan.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Senior Team continues to make history, securing an impressive Runner-Up position in the AVC Challenge Cup 2024 in Bahrain, a testament to the team’s growing strength on the Asian volleyball stage.
In 2024, PVF successfully hosted the Central Asian Volleyball League, a major international tournament featuring six teams.
The event, held in Islamabad, attracted an impressive 8,000 to 10,000 spectators, demonstrating the sport’s growing popularity in Pakistan.
In a spectacular performance, Pakistan’s national team won the Gold Medal, reaffirming the country’s dominance in the region.
Additionally, the PVF hosted the Pakistan vs. Australia Volleyball Series, where Pakistan achieved a resounding 3-0 victory. This landmark series further elevated Pakistan’s international volleyball stature and highlighted the team’s exceptional talent and determination.
Building on this success, Pakistan Volleyball Federation is set to organize a series of prestigious National and International tournaments in 2025, further solidifying Pakistan’s reputation as a key player in global volleyball.
The upcoming tournaments include 54th National Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship from April 4 to 10 at Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Wah Cantt; Central Asian Volleyball League from May 28 to June 4 here at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan sports Complex.
The event will featuring eight international teams, including India, this prestigious event will further strengthen Pakistan’s standing in Asian volleyball.
The Pakistan vs Russia Volleyball Series will be held from June 23 to 30 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium.
With Pakistan’s continuous rise in international volleyball and a dynamic lineup of events scheduled for 2025, Pakistan Volleyball Federation remains dedicated to nurturing talent and expanding the sport’s influence across the nation.
Recent Stories
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan
41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
More Stories From Sports
-
PVF set to host Int’l tournaments this year5 minutes ago
-
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining1 day ago
-
Peshawar beat Quetta, qualifies for quarter-final1 day ago
-
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone1 day ago
-
Lahore Whites defeat Karachi Blues by eight runs2 days ago
-
Football: Wataru Endo keeping spirits high as Japan eye World Cup glory2 days ago
-
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I2 days ago
-
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New Zealand2 days ago
-
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 20262 days ago
-
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match2 days ago
-
Defeated Coe hails 'historic' IOC win for Coventry3 days ago
-
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia3 days ago