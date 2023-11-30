Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Thursday informed about the national players' participation in several international and regional events

Speaking to media Senior Vice President Pakistan Volleyball Federation Sardar Mohammad Nawaz, Director Technical and Associate Secretary Pakistan Volleyball Federation Naseer Ahmed and head coach of Pakistan Volleyball Team Ahsanoy Ramirez Firaz said Central Asian Volleyball Championship (November 24 - 29, 2022) was being PVF organized a successfully organized which was participated by teams of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran and Sri Lanka.

They said Pakistan National Team could not participate in the AVC Challenge Cup for Men (July 8-15, 2023) due to non issuance of NOC which resulted a financial loss of about Rs 15 million and penalty of US$ 20000 by the AVC as well as impacted its overall ranking.

They said Pakistan U-16 Volleyball Team exhibited outstanding performance, securing a Silver Medal in the CAVA U-16 Volleyball Championship (July 14-19, 2023).

It also achieved 4th Position in the 1st Asian Men's U 16 Volleyball Championship (July 22-29, 2023).

The Pakistan National Senior Men's Volleyball Team secured 8th rank in the 22nd Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship (August 19 - 26, 2023) and many more.

About upcoming events, they said Pakistan National Senior Men's Volleyball Team was gearing up for the future

competitions, including Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship, AVC Challenge Cup in Bahrain, U-18 team in the Asian Championship, U-20 Volleyball Championship, 4 Nation Engro International Volleyball Championship in Islamabad, CAVA U-18 Volleyball Championship in Uzbekistan

CAVA U-20 Volleyball Championship in Sri Lanka, 6th Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games in Bangkok & Chonburi, they

said Engro, the title sponsor of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, played a pivotal role in promoting the cause of volleyball within the nation.