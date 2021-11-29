UrduPoint.com

PVF's Special General Council Meets

A special general council meeting of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) was held here on Monday at Pakistan Olympic House under the chairmanship of Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob, IG Police (R), Chairman, PVF

All office bearers and affiliated units of Pakistan Volleyball Federation participated.

The house was apprised of the performance of Pakistan Volleyball Team in the 21st Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship held in Tokyo from 12 -19 September.

The criteria of players' transfer from provinces to departments and from department to department was discussed and decided that players of all affiliates would be registered by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation and a procedure of transfers of players would be introduced.

The holding of the National Volleyball League in 2022 and development of Indoor Volleyballin Pakistan was discussed with all the stakeholders.

