PWF hopes medals from wrestlers

Muhammad Rameez Published June 20, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) has high hopes for medals from wrestlers in the Commonwealth and Islamic Games.

Commonwealth Games would take place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8 while the Islamic Games from August 9 to 18 in Turkey.

Muhammad Arshad Sattar, President PWF, said chances of claiming gold in the extravaganzas were low but getting medals would be possible.

"The wrestlers couldn't get training as they desired. We wanted to train them abroad (Kazakhstan) but it could not be materialized up till now.

But we aim to clinch meals in the mega events," he said.

He said six and as many wrestlers would feature in the Commonwealth and Islamic Games, respectively. "The wrestlers will depart to Birmingham on July 26 and then from there to Turkey," he said.

Sattar said we have been bagging medals in the game of wrestling for the last several decades. "Hopefully our wrestlers will do well in the Games," he said.

