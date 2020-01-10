Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) on Friday requested Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for participation in the 6th International Solidarity Weightlifting Championships to be held at Tashkent from February 8 to 12

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) on Friday requested Pakistan sports board (PSB) for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for participation in the 6th International Solidarity Weightlifting Championships to be held at Tashkent from February 8 to 12.

According to a PSB spokesperson, the Uzbekistan Weightlifting Federation has extended an invitation to PWF for participation in the Solidarity Weightlifting Championships being held under the umbrella of Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation.

Weightlifters from Asian countries would participate in the said Championship.

The PWF has decided to send four players and three officials in the said event.

The players include Talha Khalid 67Kg, Haider Ali 81Kg, Zuhaib 96Kg and Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt +109Kg. Pakistan has medal prospects in this event.

The Championships which was a qualification event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games would follow the International Wrestling Federation (IWF) Technical and competition rules & regulations. The Doping Control would also be conducted in accordance with the IWF Anti-Doping Policy. Ten categories for Men and Women would be contested in the mega event.