UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PWF Requests For NOC For Int'l Solidarity Weightlifting C'ships

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 06:46 PM

PWF requests for NOC for Int'l Solidarity Weightlifting C'ships

Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) on Friday requested Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for participation in the 6th International Solidarity Weightlifting Championships to be held at Tashkent from February 8 to 12

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) on Friday requested Pakistan sports board (PSB) for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for participation in the 6th International Solidarity Weightlifting Championships to be held at Tashkent from February 8 to 12.

According to a PSB spokesperson, the Uzbekistan Weightlifting Federation has extended an invitation to PWF for participation in the Solidarity Weightlifting Championships being held under the umbrella of Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation.

Weightlifters from Asian countries would participate in the said Championship.

The PWF has decided to send four players and three officials in the said event.

The players include Talha Khalid 67Kg, Haider Ali 81Kg, Zuhaib 96Kg and Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt +109Kg. Pakistan has medal prospects in this event.

The Championships which was a qualification event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games would follow the International Wrestling Federation (IWF) Technical and competition rules & regulations. The Doping Control would also be conducted in accordance with the IWF Anti-Doping Policy. Ten categories for Men and Women would be contested in the mega event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Noc Tokyo Tashkent Uzbekistan February Women 2020 Olympics Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Javeria Rauf, Anam Amin help PCB Blasters to 12-ru ..

3 minutes ago

UAE continues to enhance sustainable development: ..

18 minutes ago

Token tax default: 66 vehicles, motorcycles impoun ..

2 minutes ago

Sargodha University organised a seminar on 'Lock d ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner inspects DHQ Timergara hospita ..

2 minutes ago

Potohari Film Award Show held

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.