PWF to hold Referee & Judges Course from Sept. 3: Najamullah Safi

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Wushu Federation would hold a Referee and Judges Course here on September 03 at Arena Hall.

This was stated by Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wushu Association Najamullah Safi while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He said Coaches, referees and Judges from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would participate in this course.

According to Secretary Wushu Federation, Chairman Malik Iftikhar Awan, President Amanullah Achakzai, Senior Vice President Rehmat Gul Afridi and Secretary Ambareen Malik were working hard for the promotion of Wushu in the country.

He said, Referee and Judges and players from different districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Nowshera, Bannu, Swat, Dir, Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan would participate in this course which would be held from September 3 to September 5.

Najamullah Safi said that the course would further enhance the capabilities of the players including referees and coaches.