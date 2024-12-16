QA Games: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, Balochistan excel in men’s volleyball

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games witnessed thrilling volleyball matches at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad on Sunday.

In the men’s volleyball event, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Balochistan emerged victorious.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa delivered a strong performance by defeating Islamabad 2-0. Azad Jammu and Kashmir also showcased their skills, overcoming Sindh 2-0. In another match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued their winning streak, beating Gilgit-Baltistan 2-0.

Balochistan clinched a hard-fought victory against Islamabad with a 2-1 scoreline.

In the women’s volleyball event, Balochistan dominated AJK, winning 2-0, while Sindh secured a comfortable 2-0 victory against Gilgit-Baltistan. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa outclassed AJK with a 2-0 win, and Islamabad triumphed over Balochistan, also with a 2-0 scoreline.

The volleyball competitions feature players from seven units across the country, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

APP/msr-kah