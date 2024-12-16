Open Menu

QA Games: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, Balochistan Excel In Men’s Volleyball

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 16, 2024 | 03:30 PM

QA Games: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, Balochistan excel in men’s volleyball

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games witnessed thrilling volleyball matches at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad on Sunday.

In the men’s volleyball event, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Balochistan emerged victorious.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa delivered a strong performance by defeating Islamabad 2-0. Azad Jammu and Kashmir also showcased their skills, overcoming Sindh 2-0. In another match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued their winning streak, beating Gilgit-Baltistan 2-0.

Balochistan clinched a hard-fought victory against Islamabad with a 2-1 scoreline.

In the women’s volleyball event, Balochistan dominated AJK, winning 2-0, while Sindh secured a comfortable 2-0 victory against Gilgit-Baltistan. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa outclassed AJK with a 2-0 win, and Islamabad triumphed over Balochistan, also with a 2-0 scoreline.

The volleyball competitions feature players from seven units across the country, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

APP/msr-kah

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eig ..

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case

40 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

1 hour ago
 Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan ..

Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today

1 hour ago
 Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

4 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports